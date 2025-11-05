 Pune: BJP MP Dr Medha Kulkarni Hospitalised Due To Health Issues, Says She’ll Recover Soon
Pune: BJP MP Dr Medha Kulkarni Hospitalised Due To Health Issues, Says She’ll Recover Soon

The information regarding where exactly she is admitted or why she has been admitted is not revealed yet. Sources in politics told her condition is indeed stable and she is fine, but doctors recommended her to get admitted

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 05, 2025, 06:52 PM IST
article-image
BJP MP Dr Medha Kulkarni With PM Narendra Modi | File Photo

Pune: In a shocking political development, Rajya Sabha MP Dr Medha Kulkarni from Pune has been hospitalised due to deteriorated health. Political sources said that the problem is not too severe but still severe enough for medical professionals to recommend she get admitted to a hospital.  Dr Kulkarni went on X (formerly Twitter) and announced this update herself on Wednesday evening.

Dr Kulkarni, speaking on X, said, “Due to health reasons, I have been hospitalised for treatment. I will be out of touch for a few days. I apologise for any inconvenience. If you have any urgent work, please feel free to contact my office. I look forward to meeting you soon once I recover.”

The information regarding where exactly she is admitted or why she has been admitted is not revealed yet. Sources in politics told her condition is indeed stable and she is fine, but doctors recommended her to get admitted. Dr Kulkarni herself, in her tweet, also didn't share many details about this medical problem. She, however, has said she will soon recover and get on to her work again.  

About Dr Medha Kulkarni

Dr Medha Kulkarni is a senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP representing Maharashtra. She is an influential political figure in Pune’s civic and state politics. Dr Kulkarni also served as an MLA of the Kothrud Assembly Constituency from 2014 to 2019.

Last month, Dr Kulkarni drew significant attention for leading a controversial “purification” ritual at Pune’s historic Shaniwarwada fort after Muslim women offered namaz there. It sparked criticism from opposition parties, who accused her of disturbing communal harmony. During the Navratri festival, Dr Kulkarni made headlines as she objected to and halted a garba-dandiya event in Kothrud, citing inappropriate activities, which triggered public debate. Despite these controversies, she continues to focus on urban development, education, and women’s empowerment issues in Pune, maintaining a strong grassroots presence and considerable support within the BJP.

