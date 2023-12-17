 Sandipan Bhumre Lauds Paithan As Santpith Gains National Prominence with Influx Of Sant Literature Students
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneSandipan Bhumre Lauds Paithan As Santpith Gains National Prominence with Influx Of Sant Literature Students

Sandipan Bhumre Lauds Paithan As Santpith Gains National Prominence with Influx Of Sant Literature Students

Bhumre highlighted the longstanding demand in Marathwada for a Santpith over the past 40 years, which was finally realised.

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Sunday, December 17, 2023, 12:01 PM IST
article-image

Sandipan Bhumre, the guardian minister of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district and the Minister of Employment Guarantee and Horticulture, commended Paithan, the birthplace of Sant Eknath Maharaj, for the honor of establishing the state's first Santpith. Within a span of just two years, the Santpith's reputation has soared to a national level, attracting students of Sant literature from various states to pursue their studies here.

He was speaking at the second convocation ceremony of the Santpith, conducted by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, on Saturday. The event witnessed the distribution of certificates to 159 students from two batches, marking a milestone in preserving the rich tradition of Sants in the Marathwada region.

Read Also
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 41st Anniversary Celebrations Of CSMC Wrap Up After Week-long Festivities
article-image

Event was attended by notable figures

The event was attended by notable figures including Vice Chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole, Pro-vice Chancellor Dr Sham Shirsat, Registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhale, Coordinator Dr Praveen Vakte, Management Council member Dr Aparna Patil, Nitin Jadhav, Jyoti Yeole, former Deputy Mayor Sanjay Joshi, and others. 159 students from two batches were awarded certificates during the ceremony.

Bhumre highlighted the longstanding demand in Marathwada for a Santpith over the past 40 years, which was finally realised. He emphasised the importance of preserving the age-old tradition of Sants in the region and pledged efforts to provide skilled manpower and government facilities to the Santpith.

Vice Chancellor Dr Yeole expressed his dream for the Santpith to attain the status of an independent university, offering undergraduate, postgraduate, and PhD courses. The certificate distribution saw a total of 159 students from the second and third batches, bringing the overall count to around 500 over two years, as reported by Dr Vakte.

In recognition of his upcoming retirement, Bhumre felicitated Dr Yeole and his wife Jyoti Yeole. Dr Chakradhar Kothi conducted the proceedings, and Dr Sakhale proposed a vote of thanks. The success of the function was attributed to the efforts of Dr Radhakrishna Akolkar, Dr Jalindar Yeole, Dr Subhash Khetre, Dr Bhausaheb Netke, Dr Arun Wakale, Dr Pranita Deshpande, and others involved.

Read Also
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MSEDCL Sub-Division Centre Sanctioned For Ranjangaon
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Dhayri's Mayani Kamble Wins Big In Asian Classic Powerlifting Championship 2023

Pune: Dhayri's Mayani Kamble Wins Big In Asian Classic Powerlifting Championship 2023

Pune Traffic Challenges Addressed: PPCR Mobilises Collaborative Efforts With Traffic Police

Pune Traffic Challenges Addressed: PPCR Mobilises Collaborative Efforts With Traffic Police

Mahabaleshwar Durga Procession Fire Incident: Six-Year-Old Alina Nadaf Succumbs To Burn Injuries

Mahabaleshwar Durga Procession Fire Incident: Six-Year-Old Alina Nadaf Succumbs To Burn Injuries

Pune Book Festival: Vibrant Start, Three World Records, Await Kumar Vishwas On Monday (PHOTOS)

Pune Book Festival: Vibrant Start, Three World Records, Await Kumar Vishwas On Monday (PHOTOS)

Sassoon General Hospital Forms Committee To Improve Inmate Protocols

Sassoon General Hospital Forms Committee To Improve Inmate Protocols