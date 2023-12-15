Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 41st Anniversary Celebrations Of CSMC Wrap Up After Week-long Festivities | Sourced

The week-long celebration marking the 41st anniversary of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) concluded with a cultural programme on Thursday evening.

CSMC organised diverse events and initiatives from December 8 to 14. These activities encompassed paying respects to statues of eminent personalities, inaugurating various developmental projects, hosting sports and drawing competitions, a science exhibition, street plays, a vehicle rally, health camps, entertaining games, and an antakshari competition for officers and employees. The festivities also included promotions for eligible staff, a cleanliness drive, and more.

The culmination took place with a cultural programme held at Sant Eknath Rangmandir, orchestrated under the guidance of the Cultural Department Chief and Chief Garden Officer, Vijay Patil. Officers and employees showcased their talents during the event. The programme commenced with the traditional lamp-lighting ceremony led by Deputy Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Joshi, Deputy Commissioner Nanda Gaikwad, Deputy Engineer Suhas Joshi, Syed Badruddin Babar, and Cultural Officer Shambhu Vishwasu. City Engineer AB Deshmukh, Deputy Director of Town Planning Manoj Garje, Assistant Commissioner Sanjay Suradkar, Hansraj Banswal, teachers, students, parents, and employees graced the occasion.

The school students presented group dances, one-act plays, and solo dance performances. The cultural segment featured a Bharatnatyam performance by Junior Engineer Puja Bhoge, followed by a harmonium and casio jugalbandi by Vaishali Gulve and her son Soham. Sharli Nirmal presented a one-act play titled 'Nirbhaya.'

Winners from various competitions such as drawing, elocution, essay writing, and one-act plays were felicitated. Saurabh Joshi extended his congratulations to the winners. Shambhu Vishwasu delivered an introductory speech and proposed a vote of thanks.

The success of the event was owed to the efforts of Suhas Joshi, Gangadhar Bhange, Shreyas Bharsakhale, Shaikh Razzaq, Abhijeet Jahangirdar, Hussain Khan, Bhausaheb Jadhav, and other contributors.