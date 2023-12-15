Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MSEDCL Sub-Division Centre Sanctioned For Ranjangaon | Sourced

A sub-division centre for the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) has been sanctioned in the Ranjangaon area. Residents of Ranjangaon and activists from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) celebrated this decision by distributing sweets and setting off fireworks. Among those present were NCP tehsil president Ankushrao Kalwane, former deputy sarpanch Bharat Patil Garad, Shiv Sena tehsil chief Vijay Tage, Suresh Borade, Manohar Gawali, Sanjay Manjule, Krushna Lohkare, Akshay Dhole, Anish Shaikh, Mauli Navghare, Suresh Bokan, and others.

NCP MLC Satish Chavan raised the issue of the sub-centre during the ongoing winter session. MSEDCL had planned to divide the Waluj sub-division within the next 14 days. Chavan emphasised the potential inconvenience for Ranjangaon residents post-division and demanded the establishment of a new centre there. In response, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced on Wednesday during the session that a new centre would indeed be set up in Ranjangaon. This move aims to alleviate the consumer load on the Gangapur sub-division.

The residents expressed their gratitude for the decision and thanked MLC Chavan for addressing the issue in the assembly session. Consequently, the Gangapur division will now be divided into Gangapur and Waluj sub-divisions, with a new centre established in Ranjangaon within the Waluj sub-division in the next 14 days.