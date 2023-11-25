'Salman Bhai' Brandishes Sickle, Sparks Fear Among Pimprigaon Residents | Representative Image

In an alarming incident on Thursday afternoon, chaos gripped Pimprigaon as a man wielding a sickle instilled fear among residents. The man, identifying himself as ‘Salman bhai’, claimed that he had been released from prison after an attempted murder case.

The man has been identified as Salman Shaikh (30) from Kalewadi. His actions prompted Prakash Bahadur Shaha (24), a Pimprigaon resident, to file a complaint at the Pimpri police station.

Reports indicate that Shaikh openly displayed the sickle while traversing the road from Navmaharashtra School to MHADA Colony, terrorising passersby. He aggressively charged at people, causing panic and chaos in the vicinity.

During the unsettling incident, Shaikh menacingly charged at Shaha, prompting him to seek refuge. As Shaikh continued his alarming behaviour, chaos erupted among the crowded street. Although the police were alerted and swiftly responded, Shaikh had already fled the scene.

The Pimpri police are actively investigating the matter to ensure the safety and peace of the area.