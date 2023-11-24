Pune: 51-Year-Old Man Kills Self After Harassment Over Portion Of Unpaid Loan | File Photo

In a suicide case of a 51-year-old man, the Mundhwa Police are now investigating the case which revealed a troubling tale of financial distress and alleged harassment.

The deceased has been identified as a 51-year-old man, Ram Parasuram Bhosale who killed himself by hanging at his residence. The Mundhwa Police have registered a case against 18 people in connection with this matter after a complaint by filed by Surekha Ram Bhosle (age 49).

One lakh out of five lakh were unpaid

As per the complaint, Ram Bhosale had borrowed money from several individuals, including Rajesh, Raj Tawdan, Sidhu Mangawani, Balwinder Singh, Nandkumar Adsul, Shankar Patil, Ajit Irkal, and nine others, amounting to a total of five lakh rupees. The loans were primarily for his mother's medical treatment and personal reasons. While he managed to repay four lakh rupees, the financial strain persisted.

The complaint details that Sidhu Mangwani, who provided the additional loan, received a commission of 50 thousand rupees for facilitating the transaction. The other accused allegedly imposed substantial interest and extorted lakhs of rupees from Bhosale as commission. Despite consistent repayments, the accused continued to demand interest money, leading to heightened stress and harassment for Bhosale.

Frustrated by the persistent troubles, Bhosale tragically chose to end his life by hanging. Mundhwa Police have registered a case against all 18 individuals under Section 306 and Section 34 of the IPC. The investigation is ongoing as authorities delve into the circumstances surrounding this heartbreaking incident.