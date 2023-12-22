 Rezum Therapy: Pune Hospital Introduces Technology To Treat Prostate Gland Without Surgery
Dr Sanjay Kulkarni, a renowned urologist and founder of Urokul Hospital, shared details about this innovation during a press conference held on Thursday

Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, December 22, 2023, 04:21 PM IST
A Pune hospital recently introduced a groundbreaking prostate gland treatment technology known as 'Rezum therapy,' the first of its kind in India. Dr Sanjay Kulkarni, a renowned urologist and founder of Urokul Hospital, shared details about this innovation during a press conference held on Thursday.

"Unlike the traditional Transurethral Resection of the Prostate (TURP) surgery, which requires a hospital stay of two to three days, lasts about an hour, and results in considerable post-operative pain and loss of ejaculatory function, Rezum therapy presents a more advanced solution," explained Dr Kulkarni.

He elaborated, "Rezum therapy utilises a revolutionary approach involving water vapor therapy to treat the enlarged prostate gland. This outpatient procedure involves coring the prostate gland with steam injections, dissolving the affected tissue non-surgically. With a duration of about 10 minutes and local anesthesia, patients are discharged the same day after a short observation period. The cost of this procedure is around 4 lakh."

Dr Kulkarni highlighted the benefits, stating, "Patients experience relief in obstructive symptoms caused by the enlarged prostate within weeks, and significant improvement typically occurs within three months."

Dr Jyotsna Kulkarni, a laparoscopic surgeon, emphasised the therapy's advantages, stating, "Rezum therapy preserves ejaculation, making it highly beneficial for patients desiring to maintain this function, particularly young individuals. Its success rate exceeds 80%, catering to various prostate sizes and cases, including those with urine retention due to prostate issues."

Advantages of Rezum Therapy:

- It offers a non-surgical and minimally invasive procedure for prostate gland treatment, taking merely 10 minutes compared to the conventional two-hour surgery

- Patients experience faster recovery as it is usually an outpatient procedure, allowing discharge on the same day after a brief observation period

- Unlike traditional surgeries that might affect ejaculatory function, it preserves this function, making it beneficial for patients, especially younger individuals, who wish to maintain this aspect

- This therapy boasts a success rate exceeding 80%, effectively treating various prostate sizes and cases, including those leading to urine retention due to prostate issues

