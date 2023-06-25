Residents of Mundhwa Protest Against Traffic Woes, Baner-Balewadi Takes to Streets Over Water Scarcity |

Angered by persisting road congestion and traffic bottlenecks, hundreds of residents of Mundhwa in Pune, staged a massive protest on Sunday. The demonstration aimed to draw attention to the lack of road widening initiatives and inadequate infrastructure in the Mundhwa, Keshav Nagar area.

The demands put forth by the residents encompassed various key areas requiring immediate attention. Firstly, they called for the construction of a flyover or underpass near Mahatma Phule Chowk to alleviate traffic congestion. Additionally, they emphasized the need to widen Mahatma Phule Chowk Road by acquiring land from affected owners.

Another crucial road widening requirement highlighted by the protesters was the stretch from Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk to Z Corner. They urged authorities to expand this road segment to facilitate smoother traffic flow. Similarly, the residents demanded the widening of the road from Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk to Renuka Mata Mandir, as it currently serves as a major bottleneck.

Removal of encroachments

Addressing specific areas, the residents emphasized the removal of encroachments and the installation of signals at Genba Chowk Lonkar Nagar to improve traffic management. Furthermore, they called for the installation of speed breakers between Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk and Z Corner to enhance safety.

In terms of infrastructure improvements, the residents advocated for the installation of road dividers and streetlights at various locations. They also urged the deployment of traffic personnel at Keshav Nagar Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk and Genba Chowk Lonkar Nagar to effectively regulate traffic.

Leaders such as former MLA Yogesh Tilekar, BJP President Sandeep Dalvi, and Women's Alliance President Swati Kurane led the protest, with the support of several other political leaders and community members. Tilekar assured the affected citizens that proper compensation would be provided to those impacted by the road widening projects in Mundhwa-Keshav Nagar. He also pledged to take immediate action by coordinating with the municipal commissioner and planned to discuss the matter with Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil.

Acknowledging the demands of the residents, the Engineer of PMC's Road Department accepted their concerns during the protest. Mundhwa Police Inspector Vishnu Tamhane ensured the necessary security arrangements were in place throughout the demonstration.

Baner-Balewadi hsg societies lead protest over water woes

Nearly 100 housing societies in Baner-Balewadi demonstrated their determination on Saturday as they joined forces in a protest, demanding immediate action to address the pressing issues faced by residents, with a particular focus on the water scarcity problem. The protest, organized by the Balewadi Welfare Federation (BWF), a non-political organization representing the residents of the Balewadi area, aimed to fight for the rights and well-being of citizens.

The primary concern brought to the forefront during the protest was the acute water scarcity that has plagued the residents. Frustrated by the persistent lack of adequate water supply, the residents called upon the authorities to take immediate action and find sustainable solutions to ensure a reliable and consistent water source for the community.

In addition to the water crisis, the protest shed light on various other issues that residents are grappling with. The incomplete construction of roads and deteriorating footpaths were highlighted as major inconveniences and safety hazards for the community. The residents urged the concerned authorities to prioritize the completion of these projects to enhance connectivity and ensure the safety of pedestrians.

Furthermore, the residents emphasized the urgent need for improved waste management and hygiene practices in the area. They expressed their discontent with the prevailing unsanitary living conditions and called for effective measures to address these concerns promptly.

