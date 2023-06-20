Pune: Residents Of Baner Distressed Due To Rise In Criminal Activities And Police Neglect | FPJ

Residents residing near the Baner Hill area have voiced grave concerns over the escalating criminal activities in their neighbourhood, notably the prevalent issues of public drinking and littering. In addition to grappling with these issues, they also stated that when they attempt to report these incidents at Balewadi Police Chowki, they face issues such as the refusal to file their complaints and disrespectful behaviour from certain police officers.

Speaking with FPJ, one resident also emphasized the urgent need for regular patrolling, as sporadic efforts by the police have proven to be inadequate in addressing these concerns.

Public drinking in the area. | FPJ

Refusal to file complaints by cops

Another resident said, "Our calls to the police helpline for reporting crimes or disturbances have often resulted in delayed or no responses, leaving us feeling vulnerable and frustrated. Moreover, several individuals who visited the police chowkis to report grievances have encountered unhelpful responses and have been subjected to rude questioning.

In one distressing incident, complainants whose belongings were stolen from Tukai Tekdi (Hill) said they faced mental harassment as the police interrogated them instead of providing the necessary assistance and support.

Ordeal faced by Vasundhara Activists

The Vasundra NGO, dedicated to environmental conservation in Tukai Tekdi, recently fell victim to a theft when their tools were stolen from an underground bunker. Despite their efforts to seek justice, their attempt to file a case at the local police chowki resulted in their complaint being dismissed.



When they approached the police chowki to file a case, their complaint was dismissed. They faced a similar ordeal when their written complaint to the senior police inspector was met with cross-questioning instead of proper attention and resolution. PC Bhujbal, a representative of the Vasundra NGO, expressed disappointment, stating, "The police's failure to file the complaint properly was disheartening for the NGO, which has actively participated in environmental initiatives and successfully planted 43,000 trees. To address recent incidents of unauthorized activities, the NGO had constructed a bunker to securely store their tools. However, on June 19, an unidentified individual broke the lock and stole the tools."

In response to the residents' grievances, API Rajkumar Kendre clarified that the police never instructed chowki officers to disregard complaints. However, he attributed the issue to the police's involvement in preparations for the G20 summit and advised complainants to visit police stations for proper complaint registration. DCP Shashikant Borate also emphasized the importance of lodging complaints at police stations rather than chowkis due to the latter's lack of a proper registration system.

To address these concerns, Police Commissioner Ritsh Kumar assured the public that he would personally oversee the matter and instructed the police staff to communicate with the public using polite and respectful language.