Pune: PMC Announces Completion Of Pre-Monsoon Work |

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has successfully concluded pre-monsoon works, with the administration announcing that drain cleaning activities have been completed to 100 percent. As part of their annual pre-monsoon preparations, the civic body undertakes cleaning of drains, gutters, rain gutters, and chambers, and fills asphalt pits.



The PMC has focused on addressing 95 critical spots within the drainage system, ensuring their thorough cleaning. Furthermore, 382 culverts have been cleaned entirely, achieving a 100 percent cleaning rate. The municipal administration reports that the total length of drains in need of cleaning is 165 km. The cleaning efforts have included the removal of silt and the deepening of certain sections of long drains.

Tackling Waterlogging Menace



In addition to drain cleaning, measures are being taken to prevent water accumulation on various roads throughout the city during the upcoming rainy season. Approximately 48,000 sludge chambers have been cleared from existing chambers, contributing to the removal of obstacles along 184 km of monsoon lines. To prevent rainwater from pooling on the roads, the PMC is currently engaged in constructing new rainwater chambers along footpaths and connecting them to the drainage system.



These cleaning and preventive measures will continue even during the rainy season. To facilitate prompt response to any concerns, a Disaster Management Room has been established at the Pune Municipal Building. Citizens can register complaints 24/7 through WhatsApp at the numbers 9689930531 and 9689935462. Additionally, a Junior/Branch Engineer has been appointed to address night-time complaints. The Pune Municipal Administration has also announced the establishment of disaster management rooms at each zonal office and the deployment of Bigari Sevaks on night duty to ensure efficient response and assistance.



With pre-monsoon works completed and proactive measures in place, the Pune Municipal Corporation is prepared to mitigate potential flooding and ensure a smooth transition into the rainy season. Citizens are encouraged to utilize the provided communication channels to report any concerns, as the PMC remains committed to the well-being of the city and its residents.

