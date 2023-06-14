Pune Woman Sends Email Threat To Blow Up Company Cab Over Husband's Second Marriage | Unsplash

In a startling incident in Pune, a woman has been arrested for allegedly sending a threatening email to her husband's company manager, where she vowed to blow up the company cab with a bomb. The woman, 33-year-old resident of Kondhwa, took this drastic step as a means of teaching a lesson to her husband, who had recently remarried. The incident occurred on June 11 and the company where her husband is an employee is in Kharadi. A heated argument between the couple led to this disturbing act.

The manager of the company, alarmed by the threatening email, wasted no time in reporting the matter to the Chandannagar police. Taking immediate action, the police collaborated with bomb disposal squads to thoroughly search all the company's cabs, ensuring the safety of everyone involved. However, no explosive devices were found during the inspection.

A subsequent technical investigation revealed woman's involvement in the incident, leading to her swift arrest. The case is now being investigated by Senior Police Inspector Rajendra Landge.