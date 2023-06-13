Pune: Telecom Secretary Visits DIAT, Applauds 6G Research And Innovation

Secretary of the Department of Telecommunication, Ministry of Communications, Government of India, K Rajaraman, IAS, visited the Defence Institute of Advanced Technology (DIAT) located in Pune on Tuesday.

The purpose of the visit, which took place on Monday, was to gain insights into the institute's activities related to 5G and 6G communications and their associated elements.

The DIAT showcased its ongoing research on topics like Free Space Optical Communication spanning kilometres, Quantum Key Distribution for encryption, the development of Novel Sensors, and 2D materials for Terahertz applications.

The demonstration also included the application of Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Deep Learning techniques for 6G network modeling.

The defence statement on Tuesday expressed Rajaraman's satisfaction with the research and development work, emphasizing its contribution to Atmanirbhar Bharat. He encouraged the faculty to continue their endeavors and emphasized the importance of bringing products to market through incubation and faculty-based companies.