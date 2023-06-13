 Pune News: Major Fire Breaks Out After Oil Tanker Meets With Accident On Mumbai-Pune Expressway Near Lonavala
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune News: Major Fire Breaks Out After Oil Tanker Meets With Accident On Mumbai-Pune Expressway Near Lonavala

Pune News: Major Fire Breaks Out After Oil Tanker Meets With Accident On Mumbai-Pune Expressway Near Lonavala

Rescue work has been undertaken on a war footing level and currently traffic is being diverted from Lonavala city.

Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Tuesday, June 13, 2023, 01:00 PM IST
article-image

Pune: An oil tanker accident met with an accident on the over bridge near Lonavala on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Tuesday. This has resulted into a major fire on the road resulting halt in traffic. Another accident has also been reported on the road below the bridge.

Rescue work has been undertaken on a war footing level and currently traffic is being diverted from Lonavala city. There could be a major traffic jam on the expressway, so efforts are being made to complete the rescue work quickly. Some people are feared to have died in the accident.

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Pune News: Major Fire Breaks Out After Oil Tanker Meets With Accident On Mumbai-Pune Expressway Near...

Pune News: Major Fire Breaks Out After Oil Tanker Meets With Accident On Mumbai-Pune Expressway Near...

Pune News: Massive Oil Spill At Chandannagar BRT Lane After Tanker Overturns; Cleanup Operation...

Pune News: Massive Oil Spill At Chandannagar BRT Lane After Tanker Overturns; Cleanup Operation...

Pune News: Tragic Fire Engulfs City Market At Midnight, Claiming 2 Lives and Injuring 1; Visuals...

Pune News: Tragic Fire Engulfs City Market At Midnight, Claiming 2 Lives and Injuring 1; Visuals...

Pune: Palkhis of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj and Sant Tukaram Maharaj Receive Grand Welcome, G20 Guests...

Pune: Palkhis of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj and Sant Tukaram Maharaj Receive Grand Welcome, G20 Guests...

Pune: Woman Killed After Tree Falls On Autorickshaw In Sahakarnagar

Pune: Woman Killed After Tree Falls On Autorickshaw In Sahakarnagar