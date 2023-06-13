Pune News: Major Fire Breaks Out After Oil Tanker Meets With Accident On Mumbai-Pune Expressway Near Lonavala

Pune: An oil tanker accident met with an accident on the over bridge near Lonavala on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Tuesday. This has resulted into a major fire on the road resulting halt in traffic. Another accident has also been reported on the road below the bridge.

Rescue work has been undertaken on a war footing level and currently traffic is being diverted from Lonavala city. There could be a major traffic jam on the expressway, so efforts are being made to complete the rescue work quickly. Some people are feared to have died in the accident.

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.