Madhya Pradesh: Congress Leader Akshay Dixit Dies In Car Accident At Narmadapuram Harda Highway

Picture by Dainik Bhaskar

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leader Akshay Dixit died after his car lost control and overturned near the Narmadapuram Harda State Highway on Sunday night. The accident took place at around 10 PM when Akshay, along with two others were on their way to attend a wedding ceremony.

According to Dainik Bhaskar, the police and a Dial 100 ambulance rushed to the scene after getting the information. The injured individuals were immediately taken to Narmada Hospital and later transferred to the district hospital for further treatment. Rohit Sharma, along with another companion, sustained injuries and are currently getting treated at Pandey Hospital.

Akshay Dixit | Pic by DB

Sanjay Chowksey, the in-charge of Dehat Police Station, confirmed the demise of Akshay Dixit due to the road accident. Two other individual’s statements are yet to be recorded by the police.

According to the police, all three were en route to a wedding ceremony in Sivani Malwa. Around 10 PM, while traveling on the Narmadapuram Harda State Highway, their car overturned.

The final journey of Akshay’s mortal remains will commence at 9:30 AM in front of Sir White's Private Residence School, located in the industrial area. The last rites will take place at Rajghat.

The complete details of the incident are being investigated by the authorities.