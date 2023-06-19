Pune: Notorious Koyta Gang Resurges; Supriya Sule Meets Police Commissioner

File Photo | ANI

Against the backdrop of increasing fear and terror caused by the notorious Koyta Gang in Pune, particularly in the Warje area, Member of Parliament Supriya Sule recently held discussions with Police Commissioner Ritesh Kumar to address the escalating situation.

The recent attack in the Warje Canal area, where five cars were vandalized, has further intensified the atmosphere of fear.

This year has witnessed an increase in incidents involving miscreants, including minors, using koytas to terrorize and attack people. 'Koyta gangs' have been reported to brandish billhooks and instigate fear, particularly in outskirts areas of Pune. In response to such incidents, Pune Police had made it mandatory for shopkeepers to maintain records of individuals purchasing koytas, including their Aadhaar card details earlier this year.

Sule has also made a strong appeal to the Home Minister of the State. Stressing the urgent need to address the escalating crime situation, Sule emphasized the importance of taking decisive action to permanently curb organized crime in Pune. She urged the Home Minister to take the initiative and issue appropriate orders to tackle the rising crime rates effectively.