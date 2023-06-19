Pune News: 2 Assialants Open Fire On 21-Year-Old In Warje; Youth Injured | Representative image

Pune: A 21-year-old man sustained gunshot wound on his waist when two motorbike-borne assailants opened fire on him around 4.15 pm on Saturday in Ramnagar, Warje. The youth Suraj Lanar was at home when the incident happened.

Langar, who works at a car polishing unit in Hadapsar area, was admitted to Sassoon General Hospital where he is receving treatment, said Additional Commissioner of Police Pravin Patil.

How did cops trace accused

Using CCTV footage and the motorcycle's registration number, the police have identified three attackers, one of whom has a criminal record. The Warje police, in conjunction with the Pune City Crime Branch officials, have formed multiple teams to locate the three individuals.

Victim was playing cricket with friends near his home

According to the police, Langar was playing cricket with his friends in a small open area in Ramnagar when three men on a motorcycle arrived. Approaching him, two of the riders brandished firearms.

"Langar instinctively grabbed one of the weapons and pushed it upwards, causing a bullet to be discharged into the air. Subsequently, Langar took refuge in a narrow alley within the slum area, with the two men pursuing him. In the confined lane, the assailants fired two more shots, one of which struck Langar in the waist," explained the police.

Victim had previous charges too

"Langar managed to reach the Ramnagar police chowky, where he was found bleeding," the police added. Patil stated, "Langar has previously been charged in a case of rioting and unlawful assembly."

Incident stemmed from previous dispute

The police revealed that the incident stemmed from a previous dispute, as Langar had reportedly exchanged glances with the motorcycle-riding men before heading to the open area to play cricket.

"We have obtained CCTV footage of the shooting as well as the motorcycle. The trio maneuvered through the intricate lanes of the slum area before joining the main NDA road in Warje. They subsequently headed towards the Katraj-Dehu Road bypass," the police stated.

The Warje police have initiated the process of filing an attempted murder case against the motorcycle-riding assailants.