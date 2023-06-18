Pune: ILS Law College Commences Centenary Celebrations With Inaugural Ceremony |

ILS Law College, established in 1924, kickstarted its year-long centenary celebrations on Sunday. The grand inaugural program took place at the Principal Pandit Auditorium of ILS Law College in Pune, with Justice Bhushan Gavai, Judge of the Supreme Court of India, inaugurating the festivities. The ceremony was presided over by Justice Mridula Bhatkar, President of the Indian Law Society.

The event began with a melodious welcome song and the ceremonial lighting of the lamp. Dr Deepa Paturkar, Principal (additional charge), warmly welcomed the distinguished guests, including Vaijayanti Joshi (Director, Academics and Administration) and Adv Prakash Karandikar (Vice President, Indian Law Society), sharing fond memories of the institution's history.

A captivating short film showcasing ILS Law College's 100-year journey was screened, evoking nostalgia and instilling a sense of pride among the audience. Dr Tejaswini Malegaonkar introduced the Chief Guest, Hon. Justice Bhushan Gavai, who was felicitated by Justice Mridula Bhatkar.

Trip down memory lane

Vaijayanti Joshi took the audience on a trip down memory lane, highlighting the vision and determination that drive ILS Law College forward. She emphasized overcoming challenges and making the institution a beacon of excellence in legal education.

The highlight of the ceremony was the unveiling and inauguration of the Logo, Stationery, ILS Law Review, Abhivyakti Yearbook, and Centenary Year Souvenirs by Justice Bhushan Gavai and the esteemed dignitaries present.

Justice Mridula Bhatkar shared her cherished memories of ILS Law College, expressing gratitude to the founders, alumni, and teachers who shaped the institution. She acknowledged the students as the foundation of the college and encouraged them to explore various avenues for personal and professional growth.

In his address, Justice Bhushan Gavai praised the institution and its rich legacy, highlighting the unique nature of ILS Law College. He elaborated on the aim of the Indian Law Society and ILS Law College to achieve excellence in legal education. Justice Gavai emphasized the college's commitment to equality before the law, even preceding the enactment of the Indian Constitution. He shared personal anecdotes and expressed his gratitude for being a part of the Centennial Celebration, expressing his desire to contribute to the college's bright future.

The program concluded with a vote of thanks by Tejaswini Malegaonkar, expressing gratitude to the Chief Guest, dignitaries, and the audience for their presence on this momentous occasion.

Throughout the year, ILS Law College has planned a series of activities, including conferences, seminars, symposia, and alumni meets, to commemorate its 100 years of excellence in the field of legal education.

