Pune: Ashiana Housing Launches Its Seventh Senior Living Project, Ashiana Amodh

Pune: Ashiana Housing -New Delhi-based NSE & BSE listed real estate developer, and promoter of Weikfield, a leading name in the industry, launched a joint venture project, Ashiana Amodh Senior Living, in Pune. Located in Talegaon alongside the Indrani River and spread over 11.93 acres, the project that will be developed in four phases will entail an investment of Rs 275 crore. Delivery of the Phase 1 of the project is scheduled for October 2026. The project will be funded through internal accruals and construction finance, ensuring the timely completion and delivery of high-quality residences.

Redefining the concept of independent and purposeful living for individuals aged 55 and above, Phase I will include 220 units, with a price range of Rs 57 Lacs to Rs 1.27 crore. Phase I will offer options of 3BHK+2Toilets, 2BHK+2Toilets, and 1BHK+2Toilets with varying useable areas between 637.34 sq ft to 1122.36 sq ft. The development of phase I includes the land cost of Rs 25.11cr, the construction cost of Rs 52.38cr, and other expenditures of Rs 16.36 crore. The total investment in the project would be Rs 275 crore.

Situated alongside the Indrani River, this project presents captivating vistas of gentle hills and verdant landscapes, creating an idyllic ambiance for seniors seeking a serene and wholesome lifestyle. The development aims to provide a tranquil environment, pleasant climate, and convenient access to the nearby major cities of Mumbai and Pune through the Mumbai-Pune Expressway which is 10 minutes drive from the project.

Pune is currently experiencing a shortage of high-quality living options specifically designed for the elderly, as approximately 9% of the city's population is aged 60 years and above. While the number of retirement homes in Pune has increased to accommodate the growing demand among senior citizens, none have been able to cater to the luxurious lifestyle sought by affluent retirees seeking a comfortable living. Addressing this gap, Ashiana Amodh Senior Living has launched this project with a total cost of Rs 93.85 crores for the initial phase.

"Recognizing the shifting societal norms, the acceptance of senior living is gaining traction, resulting in steady growth within the sector. In this era, we understand that retirees require ample space to spend their time freely and peacefully. Hence, we specifically chose Pune as the location for this project, as the city enjoys a moderate climate throughout the year, which is particularly favorable for seniors who prefer milder weather conditions. Moreover, Pune boasts a well-established healthcare infrastructure, with numerous medical facilities ensuring that seniors have access to top-quality healthcare services and specialized care when needed. Our commitment to creating an exceptional living experience for retirees is reflected in these considerations," stated Mr. Ankur Gupta, Joint Managing Director, Ashiana Housing from Ashiana Housing.

Ashiana Housing has established a strong presence in the real estate market and the response to the Ashiana brand's arrival in Pune has been highly positive. The project will have various age-friendly features such as skid-resistant tiles, arthritis-friendly fittings, wheelchair accessible complex, grab rails in the master toilet, round wall edges, an emergency response system in the master bedroom, master toilet, and drawing room.

"We firmly believe that developing senior living homes goes beyond constructing buildings; it involves creating vibrant communities that cater to the unique needs and aspirations of seniors. Our focus is on providing a secure, comfortable, and fulfilling environment where seniors can flourish and make the most of their golden years. We strive to design homes that promote active aging, foster social connections, and offer a wide range of amenities and services that enhance the overall quality of life for our residents. It is a privilege for us to contribute to the well-being and happiness of the seniors we serve, and we are fully committed to delivering exceptional senior living experiences," stated Mr. Ankur Gupta, emphasizing the company's dedication to providing outstanding senior living experiences.

The convenient location of Ashiana Amodh Senior Living offers easy access to transportation options. The Talegaon Railway station, situated approximately 2.5 kilometers away, is on the main route connecting Pune and Mumbai, ensuring frequent train availability for residents. Additionally, the Government bus depot (MSRTS) is conveniently accessible, providing bus services to various locations within Pune. For further transportation assistance, a dedicated help desk will be available to assist residents in arranging a driver or taxi service, which may incur charges.

Ashiana Amodh Senior Living offers several unique selling points that set it apart from other projects. These include a serene environment that promotes tranquility and relaxation, as well as direct connectivity to both Mumbai and Pune, making travel convenient for residents. Additionally, the presence of the Indrani River adds to the scenic beauty of the location.

Furthermore, the project boasts a remarkable feature at its core: a sprawling 19,000 sq. ft Club. Surrounded by meticulously landscaped areas, this central hub serves as a focal point for activities and social engagement, ensuring that seniors have a fulfilling and enriching experience throughout the day.