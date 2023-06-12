Mumbai News: BMC Restores 167-Year-Old British-Era Cannons, Reinstates Them In Ghatkopar Parks

FPJ

Mumbai: The BMC has successfully restored two British-era cannons that were lying neglected for a few decades. The cannons, believed to be 167 years old, have undergone beautification and have now been reinstated in two civic parks located at Ghatkopar.

During the colonial era, the British installed cannons in various locations across Mumbai to protect the coastal city. The cannons were originally installed by the East India Company and are estimated to have been manufactured in 1856.

Cannons' historical significance

Unfortunately, over the years, these cast iron structures fell into a state of disrepair and were left neglected within the Lions Children's Park in Ghatkopar East. Recognising their historical significance, the BMC's Garden Department submitted a proposal to the civic heritage conservation cell, seeking approval to restore both the cannons.

The restoration work was divided into two parts, which included construction of a cannon cart with wheels made of cast iron and in the second part, cleaning and refurbishment. While relocating them, platforms resembling the bastions of forts have been prepared and the cannons have been mounted on it. "Both structures have a length of 3.10 metres, an inner circumference of 0.64 meters and an outer circumference of 1.17 meters. It also has the inscription ‘NCPC’ in Roman script on one side," said Vijay Nighot, chief engineer, Building Maintenance department.

"Park turns selfie point"

"After restoration, one of the cannon was reinstated in Dr Keshav Baliram Hegdewar garden at Ghatkopar west and another at Lions Children's Park in Ghatkopar east. It has now turned into a selfie point as many citizens visit the park to capture their picture with the heritage structure," said Jitendra Pardeshi, BMC's garden superintendent.