List of Top 10 Colleges in Pune

By: FPJ Education Desk | June 17, 2023
Fergusson College, Pune is an autonomous public-private college offering various courses in the streams of arts and science.
Fergusson
Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication is one of the best media and mass Communication Colleges in Pune, SIMC Offers MBA in mass media.
Symbiosis
Dr DY Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune offers programmes, including MBBS, MD and MS through its medical college Dr DY Patil Medical College, Hospital and Research Centre.
Savitribai Phule Pune University, formerly the University of Pune, is a public state university. It has about 307 recognized research institutes and 612 affiliated colleges offering graduate and under-graduate courses.
sppu.digitaluniversity
Symbiosis Law College in Pune is one of the best Law colleges in Pune.
Symbiosis
Symbiosis Institute of Computer Studies and Research (SICSR) is one of the first Institutes in Maharashtra to offer high-quality computer education.
Symbiosis
Rajiv Gandhi Institute Of Information Technology And Biotechnology, Pune affiliated to Bharati Vidyapeeth Deemed University (BVDU), a global university with a wide offering of programs and courses spanning varied educational faculties.
wikipedia
The Mahatma Phule Krishi Vidyapeeth (MPKV), Rahuri is the premier Agricultural University in Pune.
MPKV
Symbiosis Institute of Business Management -SIBM Pune offers MBA as its Flagship Program.
Symbiosis
The Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) is a leading medical training institute in Pune. The college is managed by the Indian Armed Forces.
AFMC
Thanks For Reading!