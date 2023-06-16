Top 10 Engineering Colleges in Pune

By: FPJ Education Desk | June 16, 2023
College of Engineering, Pune (CoEP) is Ranked 4th in Maharashtra with a score of 50.14 and overall ranking of 57 in NIRF 2023 list.
Defence Institute of Advanced Technology (DIAT) is a deemed to be university established in 1952 as the Institute of Armament Studies in the CME campus in Pune.
Army Institute of Technology, Pune, affiliated to the SPPU. Only wards of army personnel are admitted in this institute.
Bharati Vidyapeeth Deemed University College of Engineering, Pune. score: 37.75, AIR: 131. State Rank: 8th in NIRF 2023.
MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU), Pune is one of the leading private engineering and management institutions in India which is ranked and recognized by several prestigious national ranking authorities.
Vishwakarma Institute of Technology, Pune. Score: 37.28, AIR: 142. Maharashtra Rank: 10th in NIRF Ranking.
Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune is an autonomous engineering college. The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranked it 197 among engineering colleges in 2020.
MKSSS's Cummins College of Engineering for Women (CCOEW) is an Autonomous engineering college in Pune. The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranked it 173 among engineering colleges in 2020.
Indian Institutes of Information Technology, Pune ( IIITP), a group of institutes of Higher education in India focused on Information Technology. It is established by the Ministry of Education (MoE) in 2016.
Symbiosis Institute of Technology is a part of Symbiosis International University and was established in 2008. SIT has ranked 38th in the India Rankings of University 2021.
