Top Engineering colleges in Maharashtra based on latest NIRF ranking & score

By: FPJ Education Desk | May 30, 2023
Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, Ranked 3rd (AIR) with a score of 83.96. 1st in Maharashtra.
Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai Score: 61.40, AIR: 18. 2nd in State.
Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology, Nagpur. Score: 56.62, AIR: 32. 3rd in Maharashtra
Defence Institute of Advanced Technology (DIAT), Pune. With a score of 44.62 and AIR of 71, 4th in State.
College of Engineering, Pune. Score of 44.38 and AIR of 72. Ranks 5th in Maharashtra.
Dr. Vishwanath Karad MIT World Peace University, Pune. Score of 38.51 Ranks 116 in India. Maharashtra Rank: 6th.
Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI, Mumbai). Score: 38.29, AIR: 119. Maharashtra Rank: 7th.
Bharati Vidyapeeth Deemed University College of Engineering, Pune. score: 37.75, AIR: 131. State Rank: 8th.
SVKM`s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai. Score: 37.58, AIR: 135. Maharashtra Rank: 9th
Vishwakarma Institute of Technology, Pune. Score: 37.28, AIR: 142. Maharashtra Rank: 10th
