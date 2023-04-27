Top Engineering colleges in Mumbai based on NIRF ranking

By: FPJ Education Desk | April 27, 2023
IIT Bombay is a Premiere research institute located near Powai lake in Mumbai.
IIT Bombay
NIRF has ranked IIT Bombay at 3rd in the Top Engineering Colleges in India in 2022.
IIT Bombay
Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai
ICT Mumbai
NIRF ranked ICT Mumbai at 18 in the Engineering category. It also ranked at #152 in QS Asian Universities 2020 rankings
wikiedia
National Institute of Industrial Engineering (NITIE), Mumbai
NITIE
NITIE Mumbai offers PGDIE as its flagship program that is equivalent to the M.Tech. The institute has been ranked 9th by NIRF 2022 in Management.
NITIE
Dwarkadas J Sanghvi College of Engineering is a private engineering college in Mumbai.
DJSCE
By NIRF ranking it is 6th in Mumbai and ranks 17th in Maharashtra.
DJSCE
Mukesh Patel School of Technology Management and Engineering (MPSTME) is a Private Institute located in Mumbai.
SVKM
By NIRF 2019 ranking it was 5th in Mumbai and ranked 10 in Maharashtra.
SVKM
Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI) is an autonomous institution owned by Maharashtra State Government.
VJTI
VJTI B.Tech ranking by NIRF 2022 is 3rd in Mumbai and 7th in Maharashtra.
VJTI
Thadomal Shahani Engineering College is a private engineering and research institute in Mumbai.
TSEC
BY NIRF 2021 Ranking It has ranked 8th in Mumbai and 21st in Maharashtra.
TSEC