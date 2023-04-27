Top Engineering colleges in Mumbai based on NIRF ranking

April 27, 2023

IIT Bombay is a Premiere research institute located near Powai lake in Mumbai.

NIRF has ranked IIT Bombay at 3rd in the Top Engineering Colleges in India in 2022.

Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai

NIRF ranked ICT Mumbai at 18 in the Engineering category. It also ranked at #152 in QS Asian Universities 2020 rankings

National Institute of Industrial Engineering (NITIE), Mumbai

NITIE Mumbai offers PGDIE as its flagship program that is equivalent to the M.Tech. The institute has been ranked 9th by NIRF 2022 in Management.

Dwarkadas J Sanghvi College of Engineering is a private engineering college in Mumbai.

By NIRF ranking it is 6th in Mumbai and ranks 17th in Maharashtra.

Mukesh Patel School of Technology Management and Engineering (MPSTME) is a Private Institute located in Mumbai.

By NIRF 2019 ranking it was 5th in Mumbai and ranked 10 in Maharashtra.

Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI) is an autonomous institution owned by Maharashtra State Government.

VJTI B.Tech ranking by NIRF 2022 is 3rd in Mumbai and 7th in Maharashtra.

Thadomal Shahani Engineering College is a private engineering and research institute in Mumbai.

BY NIRF 2021 Ranking It has ranked 8th in Mumbai and 21st in Maharashtra.

