Top 10 B- schools in Mumbai; see list here

NMIMS is deemed to be a University owning 17 specialized schools, more than 17000 students, and 750 plus full-time faculty members.
NMIMS
Known for its MBA/PGDM program, the NMIMS Mumbai is AICTE accredited and has been ranked 25th by NIRF in 2022 in management category.
NMIMS
School of Business Management (SBM) is a Department for Management studies functioning under NMIMS University, Mumbai. It ranked 4th in the Outlook-ICARE MBA rankings 2020 for Private B-Schools.
NMIMS
NITIE is a postgraduate, Public Management institute located in Mumbai. NITIE Mumbai has been recognized as one of India’s Ivy-League B-School consistently for 5 decades by MHRD.
NITIE
NITIE has secured 9th position in the Management category during NIRF rankings 2022. The institute has bagged 7th position in IIRF rankings 2023.
NITIE
Shailesh J. Mehta School of Management (SJMSOM), established in 1995, is a part of IIT Bombay.
SJMSOM
SJMSOM offers a 2 year flagship MBA program in management as well as Doctoral Programs in Management. The College has been ranked 8th for IIRF 2023 and 11th for NIRF 2022.
SJMSOM
SP Jain is a leading management institute established in 1981. SP Jain is known for its flagship PGDM program. SP Jain PGDM admissions are based on CAT exam.
SPJIMR
SP Jain is a private B-school ranked 21st according to NIRF 2022. Apart from PGDM, SPJIMR also offers courses like PGDBM, PGPM, Global Management Programme.
SPJIMR
KJ Somaiya Institute of Management, Mumbai is counted among those prestigious colleges. The college is known for its full-time flagship MBA program, offered for a duration of 2 years.
KJ Somaiya Institute of Management
JBIMS Mumbai is ranked 10th by IIRF 2023 in Management Category and offers MMS, MSc and Phd courses. It is the 9th ranked B-School in India in terms of average salary for the batch of 2022.
JBIMS
JBIMS also offers Master in Management Studies [MMS], Master of Science [M.Sc] (Finance), Master in Management [M.M.], Masters in Human Resource Development [MHRD].
The University of Mumbai offers a number of programmes in the field of Management at the PG level, such as MBA, MMS, MMM, MFM, MHRDM, MIM and MFSM.
University of Mumbai
N.L. Dalmia affiliated to University of Mumbai was established in 1995 offers postgraduate programs in management and PhD. In 2022 the Highest Package stood at INR 25.5 LPA whereas the Average Package stood at INR 10.5 LPA.
N.L. Dalmia
SNDT Women’s University was established in 1916. It offers courses in various streams like Arts, Fine Arts, Education, Commerce, Home Science, Library and Information Science, Technology, Management.
SNDT
