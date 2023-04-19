Colleges in Maharashtra with pre-independence architecture

By: FPJ Education Desk | April 19, 2023
St. Xavier's College in Mumbai was founded on 2 January 1869 by German Jesuits with only two students in attendance.
St. Xavier's College
The college is named after Francis Xavier, the 16th-century Spanish Jesuit saint. Its campus in South Mumbai is built in the Indo-Gothic style of architecture, and recognized as a heritage structure.
St. Xavier's College
The University of Mumbai was established in 1857 after the presentation of a petition from the Bombay Association to the British colonial government in India.
Mumbai University
One of Mumbai's landmarks, the Rajabai Clock Tower, was completed in the 1870s and houses the University of Mumbai's library. Sir George Gilbert Scott modeled the Rajabai Clock Tower on the clock tower of the Palace of Westminster in London.
wikipedia
Savitribai Phule Pune University's lofty Main Building was once the residence of the governors of Bombay in the days of the British Raj. It was built in 1864 when Sir Bartle Frere was the Governor.
Trip advisor
The University of Pune was established on 10 February 1949 under the Pune University Act passed by the Bombay legislature in 1948.
Vikas Navgire- Google
Elphinstone College established in 1823, it is one of the oldest colleges in Mumbai. It was named after Mountstuart Elphinstone, the departing Governor of the Bombay Presidency, who was responsible for beginning higher education in the city.
wikipedia
Elphinstone college played a major role in shaping and developing the educational landscape of the city. It also played a pivotal role in the inception of the University of Mumbai.
Elphinstone College
Fergusson College in Pune was founded in 1885 by the Vaman Shriram Apte, Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Vishnushashtri Chiplunkar, Mahadeo Ballal Namjoshi and Gopal Krishna Agarkar.
Fergusson College
The college is named after Scottish-born Sir James Fergusson, then Governor of Bombay.
Fergusson College
Sir J. J. School of Art is the oldest art institution in Mumbai. The School founded in March 1857 is named after Sir Jamsetjee Jeejebhoy, a businessman and philanthropist.
wikipedia
Sir J. J. College of Architecture established in 1913, it was Asia's first architecture school, attached with Sir J. J. School of Art.
wikipedia
College of Engineering, Pune established in 1854, it is the 2nd oldest engineering college in India, after IIT Roorkee (1847).
wikipedia
The COEP was started in July 1854 as the 'Poona Engineering and Mechanical School', to train public works department (PWD) officials.
CoEP
The Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT) was founded on October 1, 1933, as a University Department of Chemical and Technology (UDCT) of the University of Mumbai by then vice chancellor Sir Vitthal N. Chandavarkar.
ICT
The current campus in Matunga was occupied in June 1943 and departments of 'Oils, Oleochemicals and Surfactants', Food Engineering and Technology', and 'Pharmaceutical Engineering and Technology' were established.
wikipedia
