In Pics: Seven educational Institutes with superb architecture in India

By: FPJ Education Desk | March 22, 2023
The Doon School is a selective all-boys boarding school in Dehradun, Uttarakhand
The Doon School
The school admitted its first pupils on 10 September 1935, and formally opened on 27 October 1935, with Lord Willingdon presiding over the ceremony.
The Forest Research Institute located in Dehradun is a Natural Resource Service training institute of the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education.
Trip advisor
It was founded in 1864 as the British Imperial Forest School by Dietrich Brandis In 1906.
Trip advisor
Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore is a public business school and Institute of National Importance located in Bangalore, India.
PHX INDIA
Founded in 1973, it was the third IIM to be established, after IIM Calcutta and IIM Ahmedabad.
PHX INDIA
Rajkumari Ratnavati Girl's School is a girl's school in the rural thar desert of Jaisalmer in Rajasthan.
Vinay Panjwani
The school is unique in that the architects designed it in the shape of an oval that can withstand temperatures of up to 50 degrees Celsius.
Vinay Panjwani
St. Xavier's College is a private higher education institution in Mumbai, Maharashtra.
The College is named after Francis Xavier, the 16th-century Spanish Jesuit saint. Its campus in South Mumbai is built in the Indo-Gothic style of architecture.
National Defence Academy is located in Khadakwasla, Pune, Maharashtra.
Trip advisor
The NDA is the joint defence service training institute of the Indian Armed Forces.
Trip advisor
Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur is a public institute of technology established by the Government of India in Kharagpur, West Bengal, India
IIT Kharagpur
Established in 1951, the institute is the first of the IITs to be established and is recognised as an Institute of National Importance.
iitkgpfoundation.org