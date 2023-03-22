In Pics: Seven educational Institutes with superb architecture in India

By: FPJ Education Desk | March 22, 2023

The Doon School is a selective all-boys boarding school in Dehradun, Uttarakhand

The Doon School

The school admitted its first pupils on 10 September 1935, and formally opened on 27 October 1935, with Lord Willingdon presiding over the ceremony.

Facebook

The Forest Research Institute located in Dehradun is a Natural Resource Service training institute of the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education.

Trip advisor

It was founded in 1864 as the British Imperial Forest School by Dietrich Brandis In 1906.

Trip advisor

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore is a public business school and Institute of National Importance located in Bangalore, India.

PHX INDIA

Founded in 1973, it was the third IIM to be established, after IIM Calcutta and IIM Ahmedabad.

PHX INDIA

Rajkumari Ratnavati Girl's School is a girl's school in the rural thar desert of Jaisalmer in Rajasthan.

Vinay Panjwani

The school is unique in that the architects designed it in the shape of an oval that can withstand temperatures of up to 50 degrees Celsius.

Vinay Panjwani

St. Xavier's College is a private higher education institution in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Facebook

The College is named after Francis Xavier, the 16th-century Spanish Jesuit saint. Its campus in South Mumbai is built in the Indo-Gothic style of architecture.

Facebook

National Defence Academy is located in Khadakwasla, Pune, Maharashtra.

Trip advisor

The NDA is the joint defence service training institute of the Indian Armed Forces.

Trip advisor

Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur is a public institute of technology established by the Government of India in Kharagpur, West Bengal, India

IIT Kharagpur

Established in 1951, the institute is the first of the IITs to be established and is recognised as an Institute of National Importance.

iitkgpfoundation.org