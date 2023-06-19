 Pune News: Man Abuses, Assaults Driver, Pelts Stones At Bus; Case Registered
The incident occurred when the PMP bus, en route from Bhosari to Warje, was passing through the Karvenagar area

Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Monday, June 19, 2023, 11:43 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Twitter

Pune: A disturbing incident unfolded in the Karvenagar area, involving a motorcyclist assaulting a PMP bus driver and pelting stones at the bus. The Warje police have taken action by filing a case against the motorcyclist involved in the incident. According to the complaint filed by Dnyaneshwar Haribhau Shinde (34 years old, residing in Kishkindanagar, Kothrud), a PMP driver, at the Warje police station, a case has been registered against the motorcyclist and his associate.

Police say the matter is under investigation

The incident occurred when the PMP bus, en route from Bhosari to Warje, was passing through the Karvenagar area. At that moment, a motorcyclist approached from the opposite direction near the Karvenagar flyover.

The motorcyclist and his companion proceeded to hurl verbal abuses at the PMP bus driver, Shinde. Shockingly, they also threw a stone at the bus, causing the glass to shatter and resulting in minor injuries to driver Shinde's finger. Following the assault, the motorcyclist and his accomplices fled the scene. Police Sub-Inspector Sawant has been assigned to investigate the matter.

Pune News: Man Abuses, Assaults Driver, Pelts Stones At Bus; Case Registered

