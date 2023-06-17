 Watch: Stone Pelting at BJP MP Brijbhushan Sharan Singh's Convoy In UP's Gonda; Minister Unhurt
As per news reports, two groups fought over taking a selfie, leading to a violent clash and stone pelting.

BJP MP Brijbhushan Sharan Singh's event in UP's Gonda turned chaotic on Saturday. As per news reports, two groups fought over taking a selfie, leading to a violent clash and stone pelting.

As the fight escalated, supporters also threw stones at Brijbhushan Sharan Singh's convoy. Despite the chaos, the BJP MP remained unharmed. 

Videos of the violence and stone pelting were shared on social media.

Singh during the event stated that the Muslim community is joining the BJP during an upcoming program organised by the BJP minority cell in Katra Bazaar constituency. He further stated that the popularity of PM Modi is huge and the public is always with him. 

Brijbhushan Sharan Singh mentioned that actions trigger reactions, and the public follows its own beliefs. 

Female wrestlers have accused the BJP MP of sexual assault. The Delhi police have filed chargesheets related to the case involving the six wrestlers.

