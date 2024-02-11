Relief For Onion Farmers In Nashik: Government Grants Await Distribution | File Photo

Onion farmers in Maharashtra have received promising news as the state government has approved the distribution of subsidies for onion cultivation. The subsidy, amounting to ₹3,000 per quintal, is eagerly awaited by farmers across the state.

Following the significant challenges faced by onion producers in 2023, the state government has embarked on a substantial initiative to support them. Through the state government's medium, the approval to distribute funds for onion cultivation has been granted. The government has allocated a total of ₹211 crore for this purpose, with each farmer set to receive ₹20,000 as part of the subsidy.

Previously, onion farmers received ₹10,000 in the first two instalments and ₹4,000 in the third instalment. Now, with the fourth instalment, farmers will receive ₹20,000, bringing the total subsidy amount to a substantial ₹44,000. This clarification, conveyed through the government's medium, ensures that farmers understand the revised subsidy structure and the amount they are eligible to receive.

With the total subsidy amounting to ₹44,000, farmers who have received more than ₹24,000 in previous instalments will now receive an additional ₹20,000, as confirmed by the government. This news comes as a significant relief for onion farmers in Maharashtra, providing them with much-needed support amidst their ongoing challenges.