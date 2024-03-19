Ravindra Dhangekar Warns Pune District Administration: 'Panja' For Every 'Kamal' If MCC Guidelines Not Followed

Ravindra Dhangekar Warns District Administration: 'Panja' For Every 'Kamal' If MCC Guidelines Not Followed | File Photo

Kasba MLA Ravindra Dangekar issued a stern warning to government officials at the collector's office on Tuesday, demanding the removal of BJP logos from government offices. He threatened that if the logos weren't removed promptly, they would witness Congress symbols replacing them.

Similarly, Mohan Joshi expressed concern that even after 72 hours since the announcement of the polls, BJP logos and other advertisements in the city remained untouched. He emphasised that they had given a 24-hour ultimatum and would take necessary action. Joshi also accused the administration and police of favoritism towards the BJP, alleging that they acted as the party's agents during campaigning in Kasba by-poll.

The leaders also threatened about the wall writing exercise of BJP and their logos on the walls of the city.

MCC in place

It's worth noting that as per the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) norms and instructions, all government-related advertisements and political hoardings must be removed from public and private spaces within the city within 72 hours.

Following the enforcement of the MCC for the upcoming general elections, teams from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and other departments worked diligently to dismantle government advertisements and political hoardings across the cityscape. Municipal workers were seen early in the morning removing banners, posters, and hoardings belonging to various political parties, as well as government advertisements.

Additionally, the district administration has taken proactive measures to remove a total of 32,550 advertisements in the district, including 11,083 from government premises, 19,652 from public property, and 1,815 from private locations. District Collector Dr Suhas Diwase has confirmed the removal of boards, wall writings, posters, banners, and flags as per directives.

Furthermore, in specific constituencies such as Maval, Pune, Baramati, and Shirur Lok Sabha constituencies, a breakdown of the removed advertisements is provided.

Maval Lok Sabha Constituency: 961 from government premises, 2,552 from public property premises, and 27 from private property premises

Pune Lok Sabha Constituency: 785 from government premises, 1,431 from public property premises, and 257 from private property premises

Baramati Lok Sabha Constituency: 4,488 from government premises, 5,281 from public property, and 232 from private property

Shirur Lok Sabha Constituency: 4,849 from government premises, 10,388 from public property, and 1,119 from private property

Resident Deputy Collector Jyoti Kadam emphasised that the district administration is taking measures to ensure transparent conduct of the Lok Sabha elections by strictly adhering to the MCC.