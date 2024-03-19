Tiger Shroff Buys ₹7.50 Crore Property In Pune, Rents It Out For THIS Whopping Amount

Bollywood star Tiger Shroff, who currently has his hands full with multiple projects, recently purchased a property in Pune worth a whopping Rs 7.50 crore. However, the actor has no plans of shifting base in the neighbouring region, and if reports are to be believed, he has already rented out the property.

According to documents accessed by Zapkey, Tiger has leased the property for a staggering rent of Rs 3.50 lakh per month to a beverage company.

As per reports, Tiger purchased the property from ASN Properties Private Limited on March 5, and for that, he paid a whopping stamp duty of Rs 52.50 lakh. Spread over an area of 4,248 sq ft, the property is located in the Hadapsar area of Pune.

The Heropanti actor has leased out the property to a private firm which deals in beverages, and seems to have purchased it for real estate investment purpose.

For those unawares, Tiger is the proud owner of an lavish 8-BHK apartment in the posh Khar locality of Mumbai. As per the current market value, the apartment is worth a whopping Rs 35 crore.

As per media reports, Tiger's net worth at present stands at a whopping Rs 248 crore, and apart from films, majority of his income comes from brand endorsements and his chain of gyms in the city.

The actor reportedly charges around Rs 3 crore for endorsements and earns anywhere near Rs 20 crore per year.

On the work front, Tiger is currently gearing up for the release of his big budget actioner, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which will see him sharing the screen with Akshay Kumar for the first time.

The film is mounted on a massive scale and is shot at some of the most exotic locations. It is set to hit the silver screens on April 10, 2024.