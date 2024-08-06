 Rajya Sabha MP Medha Kulkarni Discusses Pune's Railway Issues With Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
Rajya Sabha MP Medha Kulkarni Discusses Pune's Railway Issues With Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Recently, Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol also met Vaishnaw and discussed multiple development prospects for railways in the Pune division

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, August 06, 2024, 11:12 AM IST
Rajya Sabha MP Medha Kulkarni Discusses Pune's Railway Issues With Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw | X/@Medha_kulkarni

Rajya Sabha MP Medha Kulkarni on Tuesday met Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and discussed railway-related issues faced by Punekars.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Kulkarni wrote, "Today, I had a courtesy meeting with Union Minister of Railways, Information, and Broadcasting, Ashwini Vaishnaw. During this meeting, I discussed railway-related issues faced by the public in my parliamentary constituency of Pune."

The former Kothrud MLA also stated that she handed a suggestion letter to Vaishnaw regarding All India Radio's (AIR) Pune centre.

"In addition to a consolidated letter containing queries from citizens and civil organisations in my constituency regarding their railway issues, I also submitted a suggestion letter reflecting public aspirations regarding AIR's Pune centre," she added.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader concluded by emphasising that the Union Minister "assured prompt attention to these matters, their resolution, and swift action."

Recently, Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol also met Vaishnaw and discussed multiple development prospects for railways in the Pune division.

Mohol, who is the Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation, wrote on X, "Called on Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw at Rail Bhavan, New Delhi. Multiple development prospects pertaining to Railways such as ‘Pune-Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Services’, ‘Pune-Lonavala Railway line expansion’, ‘Pune-Ahilyanagar Railway Connectivity’, ‘Grand revamping of Pune Railway Station’, ‘Development of new terminal at Uruli’ were discussed."

He added, "Importantly, Railway Minister today announced the Vande Bharat Metro Services, aimed at connecting major cities across the nation. In that regard, I immediately put forth the request to consider Vande Bharat Metro Services from Pune to cities like Nashik, Solapur, Mumbai, etc."

"Truly heartened by Ashwini Vaishnaw’s keen interest in the development of railway infrastructure in and around Pune, as he outlined the vision of PM Narendra Modi and instructed concerned officials to expedite the implementation of these development works," the BJP leader further wrote.

