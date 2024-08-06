Pune: Research Scientist Vineet Kumar To Start Posting Weather Updates Again | X/@vineet_tropmet

Research scientist Vineet Kumar announced late on Monday that he would resume giving weather updates through his X (formerly Twitter) handle.

Kumar, who works at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) in Pune, had recently announced that he would no longer be able to provide weather updates due to "unavoidable circumstances and restrictions." on August 2, he wrote, "This is to inform that due to unavoidable circumstances and restrictions, I will not be posting any weather updates from today onwards. Thank you all."

After his post, Punekars were up in arms and questioned who might be restricting Kumar's public service, which has been highly beneficial to the citizens.

Now, after a few days, the scientist thanked everyone for showering immense love on him and stated that he would be back to provide weather updates.

"Dear all, thank you all for showering immense love. I am so touched by all your messages. I will soon be back with weather and atmospheric research latest updates/info in the interest of society. Till then, enjoy the lovely weather around you. Jai Hind," Kumar wrote.

"Also note that forecasting is not a single-person thing; there are lots of unseen scientists of IMD, researchers of IITM who developed models, generated new ideas, and endless observational groups from various other institutions. All are working together for the benefit of society," he added.