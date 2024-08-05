 Pune: Central Railway Cancels 7 Long-Distance Trains From August 6-11; Full List Inside
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Central Railway Cancels 7 Long-Distance Trains From August 6-11; Full List Inside

Pune: Central Railway Cancels 7 Long-Distance Trains From August 6-11; Full List Inside

This is due to yard modification and electronic interlocking commissioning work between the Wardha-Nagpur section in the Nagpur Division

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, August 05, 2024, 06:52 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Central Railway Cancels 7 Long-Distance Trains From August 6-11; Full List Inside | File Photo

The Central Railway has announced the cancellation of seven trains originating or terminating at stations in the Pune Division due to yard modification and electronic interlocking commissioning work between the Wardha-Nagpur section in the Nagpur Division.

Read Also
Pune: Heavy Vehicles Banned At 30 Locations Until August 12; Full List Inside
article-image

The cancelled trains are as follows:

1. Train no 22214 Ajni-Pune Express (August 6)

2. Train no 22117 Pune-Amravati Express (August 7)

3. Train no 22118 Amravati-Pune Express (August 8)

4. Train no 22141 Pune-Nagpur Express (August 8)

Read Also
Pune: Supriya Sule Slams Mahayuti Govt Over Pothole-Ridden Roads, Says 'Residents Left With No Other...
article-image

5. Train no 22142 Nagpur-Pune Express (August 9)

6. Train no 22139 Pune-Ajni Express (August 10)

7. Train no 22140 Ajni-Pune Express (August 11)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Central Railway Announces Additional Ganpati Special Trains From Pune To Ratnagiri; Details Inside

Central Railway Announces Additional Ganpati Special Trains From Pune To Ratnagiri; Details Inside

Pune: Central Railway Cancels 7 Long-Distance Trains From August 6-11; Full List Inside

Pune: Central Railway Cancels 7 Long-Distance Trains From August 6-11; Full List Inside

VIDEO: CM Eknath Shinde Inspects Flood-Hit Areas Of Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad

VIDEO: CM Eknath Shinde Inspects Flood-Hit Areas Of Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad

Marathwada News: 13.90 Per Cent Storage in Jayakwadi in 10 days; National Flag Manufacturing...

Marathwada News: 13.90 Per Cent Storage in Jayakwadi in 10 days; National Flag Manufacturing...

Sachin Vaze's Allegations Are false, Fadnavis Tried To Save Param Bir Singh From Arrest: Anil...

Sachin Vaze's Allegations Are false, Fadnavis Tried To Save Param Bir Singh From Arrest: Anil...