Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj Pardesh Scholarship: Apply for foreign scholarship by June 20 |

The Department of Social Justice and Special Assistance of the Government of Maharashtra has issued an appeal to Scheduled Caste students who have secured admission to educational institutions abroad for the academic year 2023-24. Under the Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj Pardesh Scholarship Scheme, these students are invited to apply for foreign scholarships before the deadline of 20 June 2023.



Administered by the Department of Social Justice and Special Assistance, the scholarship program aims to support 75 deserving students from the Scheduled Caste and New-Buddhist categories each year. The scholarships are granted to students enrolled in overseas academic institutions ranked within the top 300 in the QS World Rankings for Masters's and PhD programs.



Interested students can download the application form in the prescribed format from the state government's official website, www.maharashtra.gov.in. The completed application, along with all necessary documents, must be submitted to the Social Welfare Commissionerate 3, located at Church Path, Maharashtra State, Pune-41001, within the specified timeframe.

Benefits



Eligible students selected for this scheme will receive various benefits, including coverage for air travel expenses, tuition fees for their chosen educational institution abroad, subsistence allowances, and incidental expenses. The maximum age limit for applicants is set at 35 years for Master's degree programs and 40 years for PhD programs. It's important to note that, in the medical field, only MD and MS courses listed on the website of the Medical Council of India will be considered eligible for admission.



For further details and inquiries, students can reach out to Social Welfare Commissioner Dr Prashant Naranvare, who has been instrumental in overseeing the implementation of this scholarship program.