MCCIA launches Youth Fellowship Programme 2023-24; check details here

The MCCIA Youth Fellowship Programme 2023-24 has been announced, and it promises to inspire young minds and launch them into their professional careers.

The fellowship programme, which is now in its fourth year, has been designed to identify young, talented individuals and provide them with the opportunity to work with industry experts in a variety of domains, as well as gain exposure to multiple industries.

Five young candidates will be selected to join the fellowship programme, which is a year-long, paid activity designed to help fellows groom their skill sets and prepare them for industry-ready positions. Over the past three years, MCCIA has seen tremendous success with its fellowship programmes and is excited to host yet another batch of talented, enthusiastic individuals.

The fellowship programme is open to graduates and postgraduates from any field, with zero to two years of experience. This means that even if you are just starting out in your career, this programme could be the perfect way to gain exposure to a variety of industries and to build your professional network.

One of the key benefits of the MCCIA Youth Fellowship Programme is the opportunity to gain experience across different domains. As a fellow, you will be exposed to multiple industries and work on different projects that will help you to expand your skill set and recognize your strengths. You will also have the opportunity to be mentored by industry experts who will guide you through your projects and provide you with invaluable advice and feedback.

So if you are a recent graduate or post-graduate looking to kick-start your career and gain valuable industry experience, then the MCCIA Youth Fellowship Programme could be just what you need. Apply today and take the first step towards a successful and fulfilling career.

