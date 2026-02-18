Pune Police Detain 11 Bangladeshi Women Residing Illegally In Budhwar Peth - VIDEO

Sourced

Tightening the grip against Bangladeshi women residing illegally in the red-light area of Budhwar Peth, Pune Police once again conducted raids, during which 11 Bangladeshi women residing illegally were detained.

According to the police, in a joint operation by the Kharadi and Farashkhana police on Tuesday night, a total of 22 women were questioned to verify their identities. Out of these, 11 women failed to provide valid documents, and during interrogation, it was confirmed that they were from Bangladesh and had come to the area a few months ago. The documents of the remaining 11 women are under verification.

DCP Krushikesh Rawale, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, “A total of 22 suspected women were thoroughly interrogated, leading to the detention of 11 Bangladeshi women who were forced into prostitution and residing in the Budhwar Peth area. We have kept an eye on the main supplier and the human trafficking network. Soon, the main accused will be behind bars."

"So far, more than five people are on our radar and will be arrested soon. In the future, such raids and strict action will continue to curb human trafficking and the residence of illegal migrants. So far, 16 Bangladeshi women were deported in 2025, and 21 are in the process of deportation," he added.

Meanwhile, according to Pune Police (Special Branch) officials’ statistics, a total of 80 Bangladeshi people living illegally across the city have been detained and deported in the last two years (three in 2024 and 77 in 2025).

The recent data highlights how illegal Bangladeshi migrants have been entering the city and living here for many years.

Amitesh Kumar, Commissioner of Pune Police, speaking to the media, said that acting on a tip-off, a raid was conducted in the Budhwar Peth area, which led to the detention of 11 Bangladeshi women residing there without proper documents.

“Cases under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956 (PITA) will be registered against three brothels, and action will be taken accordingly. Through the digital devices confiscated by the police, we have identified a network involved in human trafficking. All those involved will be booked, and strict action will be taken against them,” he said.