 Pune: PMC Identifies 32 Roads For Immediate Decongestion To Improve Traffic Flow
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: PMC Identifies 32 Roads For Immediate Decongestion To Improve Traffic Flow

Pune: PMC Identifies 32 Roads For Immediate Decongestion To Improve Traffic Flow

Long-term measures include major infrastructure projects such as flyovers and the expansion of the Metro network. Short-term interventions, however, will focus on removing immediate bottlenecks, including shifting electricity poles and power supply feeders obstructing traffic, ensuring even road surfaces, and maintaining pothole-free carriageways

Indu BhagatUpdated: Wednesday, February 18, 2026, 03:46 PM IST
article-image
Pune: PMC Identifies 32 Roads For Immediate Decongestion To Improve Traffic Flow | Anand Chaini

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram has said the civic administration has launched a drive to decongest 32 key roads across the city by keeping carriageways free of obstacles, amid mounting complaints from commuters over frequent traffic snarls.

Speaking at a workshop on “Improving Urban Mobility in Pune” organised by the civic body at Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir on Tuesday, Ram said a comprehensive plan is being finalised to prioritise road resurfacing, continuous repairs of utility chambers, and completion of missing road links through coordinated efforts among multiple agencies.

The workshop was attended by representatives from the civic administration, traffic police, citizen groups and other stakeholders. PMC is working simultaneously on short- and long-term solutions to enhance overall mobility in the city.

Read Also
Pune Court Denies Bail To Sheetal Tejwani & Ravindra Taru In Rs 21 Crore Stamp Duty Scam Involving...
article-image

Long-term measures include major infrastructure projects such as flyovers and the expansion of the Metro network. Short-term interventions, however, will focus on removing immediate bottlenecks, including shifting electricity poles and power supply feeders obstructing traffic, ensuring even road surfaces, and maintaining pothole-free carriageways.

FPJ Shorts
ICSI CSEET June 2026 Registration Window Extended Until February 28: Check The Exam Dates And Important Documents Here
ICSI CSEET June 2026 Registration Window Extended Until February 28: Check The Exam Dates And Important Documents Here
NIFTEE 2026 Answer Key Objection Window Closes Tomorrow At nta.nic.in/niftee; Here’s How To Challenge The Answer Key
NIFTEE 2026 Answer Key Objection Window Closes Tomorrow At nta.nic.in/niftee; Here’s How To Challenge The Answer Key
RM Finally Got His Driver's License At 31! BTS Leader's First Car Driving Video Goes Viral – WATCH
RM Finally Got His Driver's License At 31! BTS Leader's First Car Driving Video Goes Viral – WATCH
'Babar Azam 2.0': Saim Ayub Faces Online Backlash After Another Failure During PAK vs NAM ICC T20 World Cup Clash
'Babar Azam 2.0': Saim Ayub Faces Online Backlash After Another Failure During PAK vs NAM ICC T20 World Cup Clash

“We will also work out solutions regarding feeder poles and distribution points with MSEDCL, and coordinate road-digging plans with BSNL. Citizens’ participation and support will be vital in executing these initiatives,” said Ram.

He added that completing “missing links” in the road network is a top priority, as it would improve travel speed and connectivity across the city. The upcoming ring road project on the outskirts, he noted, is expected to reduce the entry of heavy vehicles into the city core.

Read Also
Pune: BJP Nominates Shrinath Bhimale For Standing Committee Chairman Post; Election On February 23
article-image

“PMC will execute these efforts in mission mode,” the commissioner asserted.

Apart from road engineering measures, the civic administration has also prioritised improving streetlight infrastructure, managing construction and demolition (C&D) waste, removing illegal hoardings, and addressing the proliferation of illegal hawkers occupying city streets.

Mayor Manjusha Nagpure, who was present at the event, urged the administration to fix departmental accountability. She said a lack of proper planning and execution had contributed to severe traffic chaos, with commuters frequently facing congestion.

Read Also
Pune: Satyaki Savarkar Seeks Voice Samples Of Rahul Gandhi In Defamation Case Over Remarks On Veer...
article-image

“Bigger projects will take time, but the administration cannot wait for them to be completed. Immediate solutions must be implemented,” she said, adding that special attention should be given to improving the road network in newly merged areas.

Additional Police Commissioner Manoj Patil said traffic speed in the city had improved in recent months, with the department prioritising the most congested stretches for corrective measures.

“Pune’s vehicle population is significant. Therefore, we are implementing low-cost traffic management techniques using the latest technologies. Intelligent congestion monitoring under the Traffic Management System (ITMS) is underway,” Patil said.

Read Also
Pune VIDEO: Angry Villagers Protest After 21-Year-Old Woman Abducted In Front Of Family Members In...
article-image

He also noted that the city’s relatively low share of public transport has resulted in heavy dependence on private vehicles, further adding to congestion.

Other public representatives present at the workshop included Leader of the House Ganesh Bidkar, Leader of the Opposition Nilesh Nikam, and Deputy Mayor Parshuram Wadekar.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune Police Detain 11 Bangladeshi Women Residing Illegally In Budhwar Peth - VIDEO
Pune Police Detain 11 Bangladeshi Women Residing Illegally In Budhwar Peth - VIDEO
South Pune Faces Acute Water Shortage; Shiv Sena's Pramod Bhangire Submits Letter to PMC...
South Pune Faces Acute Water Shortage; Shiv Sena's Pramod Bhangire Submits Letter to PMC...
Pune: PMC Identifies 32 Roads For Immediate Decongestion To Improve Traffic Flow
Pune: PMC Identifies 32 Roads For Immediate Decongestion To Improve Traffic Flow
Pune Crime: Woman Taken To Secluded Spot, Assaulted & Killed In Stone Mine; Six Accused Arrested
Pune Crime: Woman Taken To Secluded Spot, Assaulted & Killed In Stone Mine; Six Accused Arrested
Nashik: AIMA Issues Strong Warning To Officials Over Delayed Infrastructure Works
Nashik: AIMA Issues Strong Warning To Officials Over Delayed Infrastructure Works