 Pune VIDEO: Angry Villagers Protest After 21-Year-Old Woman Abducted In Front Of Family Members In Indapur
The kidnappers sprayed chilli powder into the eyes of her family members before fleeing from the spot. The incident occurred on Tuesday evening within the jurisdiction of Bhigwan Police Station limits in Indapur taluka

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Wednesday, February 18, 2026, 12:01 PM IST
article-image
Pune VIDEO: Angry Villagers Protest After 21-Year-Old Woman Abducted In Front Of Family Members In Indapur | Video Screengrab

Tension erupted in Pune district's Indapur taluka after a 21-year-old woman was allegedly abducted on Tuesday evening, reportedly by three assailants. The kidnappers sprayed chilli powder into the eyes of her family members before fleeing from the spot. The incident occurred on Tuesday evening within the jurisdiction of Bhigwan Police Station limits in Indapur taluka.

According to the information received, on February 17, at around 4 pm, two youths followed the woman on the Pune–Solapur highway. She was returning home with her brother and mother when the incident occurred. At that time, the accused allegedly followed them, threw red chilli powder into the eyes of the woman’s mother and brother, and forcibly abducted her in a four-wheeler parked a few metres away.

The accused have been identified as Zaheer Haroon Sheikh and Ayan Haroon Sheikh, against whom a kidnapping case has been registered at Bhigwan Police Station.

Soon after the alleged abduction, the victim’s family members, relatives, and villagers gathered outside Bhigwan Police Station, staging a protest and demanding swift action.

Ganesh Biradar, Additional Superintendent of Rural Police, said that the accused have been identified and dedicated teams have been formed to search for them. He added that the woman’s marriage was scheduled for February 22 and that the family was returning after shopping at the time of the incident. The accused also reside in the same area and are known to the victim.

Meanwhile, police teams have set up blockades at key exit points, including major routes and toll plazas across the district, to track down the accused. A separate team has also been deployed to search for the suspects.

However, angered over the incident, protesters blocked the Pune–Solapur highway. However, police managed to convince the protesters and clear the highway.

Additionally, the police released a video message urging citizens to remain calm and cooperate with the investigation. They said that efforts are underway to trace the abducted woman and apprehend the accused.

