Nashik: New Executive Committee Of NIMA Announced For 2026–27 Term

Nashik: The new executive committee of the Nashik Industries and Manufacturers Association (NIMA) for the 2026–2027 term has been announced by President Ashish Nahar. On this occasion, Nahar expressed his commitment to making NIMA more dynamic and effective by launching various initiatives in the interest of entrepreneurs and workers.



At the Annual General Meeting held on December 30, 2025, Ashish Nahar was unanimously re-elected as president. Kishor Rathi and Manish Rawal were reappointed as vice presidents, Rajendra Ahire as honorary secretary, Rajendra Wadnere as honorary treasurer, and Kiran Patil as joint secretary. During the same meeting, the president and office bearers were authorized to select the remaining executive committee members.



Following detailed discussions and consultations, President Ashish Nahar informed that the new executive committee has been formed by bringing together experienced members and young professionals, ensuring representation from various industrial sectors.

The newly appointed executive members include Milind Rajput, Nitin Wagaskar, Sudhir Badgujar, Harshad Brahmankar, Sachin Kankarej, Akhil Rathi, Kailas Patil, Rajendra Kothawade, Kiran Waje, Vaibhav Nagsethiya, Aditya Gogate, Kailas Aher, Kiran Jain, Pravin Wable, and Shashikant Navale.



From the small and medium enterprises (SME) group, Sameer Patwa, Nitin Awhad, Ravindra Zope, Harsha Firodia, Mitesh Patil, S.K. Nair, Mohan Sutar, Mangesh Gandhi, and Sharadchandra Turle have been selected, while Hemant Rakh, Surendra Mishra, and Anil Mantri have been appointed as special invitee members from the large-scale industry group.



President Ashish Nahar stated that various subject-specific committees will soon be formed and that collective efforts will be made to position Nashik at the forefront of industrial development in the country. The industrial community has welcomed the new appointments, anticipating a renewed direction and momentum for NIMA's initiatives.