Pune University Flyover's Baner Arm Still Closed Despite Feb 17 Opening Promise: Here Are The Delay Reasons & New Date

Pune University Flyover's Baner Arm Still Closed Despite Feb 17 Opening Promise

Pune: The flyover at Savitribai Phule Pune University on Ganeshkhind Road was scheduled to be operational by Tuesday (February 17), as announced by the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority on Saturday.

However, the opening has been postponed due to pending minor works, including load-capacity testing, painting, and debris clearance.

On Saturday, PMRDA Chief Dr Yogesh Mhase had announced at a public event that the flyover would open within three days. He clarified that the Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had instructed the bridge to be opened for traffic without any formal inauguration ceremony. However, despite the three-day deadline passing, the flyover remains closed to the public.

The Pune University flyover (originally built in 2006) was demolished in 2020 due to design flaws and to make way for Metro Line 3 connecting Hinjawadi IT Park to Shivajinagar. It has been rebuilt as a double-decker structure carrying road traffic and metro tracks.

One ramp opened in September 2025, while the remaining sections are now in work, while some await final clearances. The Baner arm of the flyover is expected to open soon, and the metro line is likely to start by May 2026. Officials are positive that the full flyover will be operational around that time, too.

Reason Behind the Delay of Baner Arm’s Opening

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Shivajinagar MLA Siddharth Shirole has demanded a structural audit of the flyover before its opening. Additionally, construction debris has not yet been cleared from the surface, and painting work remains unfinished.

These pending tasks have raised questions about whether the bridge will actually open to traffic in the coming days. Residents have complained that these tasks are not that time-consuming and that this delay is unjustified, as the opening of the Baner side of the flyover will help in easing the traffic congestion along the Ganeshkhind road.

While one side of the University Chowk flyover has already been opened, as it provides relief to commuters travelling from Aundh to Shivajinagar. The delay in the full opening means those travelling from Shivajinagar toward Pashan and Baner will have to endure traffic congestion for a little while longer.

Administration’s Stance & Possible Opening Date

“The load-capacity testing, painting, and debris removal at the University Chowk flyover are taking some time. Once all types of work are completed, the flyover will be opened for traffic as soon as possible,” said Rinaj Pathan, Chief Engineer of PMRDA, while speaking to a media outlet.

PMRDA officials are trying to open the flyover on the Baner side by the end of February 2026, i.e., in the coming 10 to 15 days.