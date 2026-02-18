South Pune Faces Acute Water Shortage; Shiv Sena's Pramod Bhangire Submits Letter to PMC Commissioner | Facebook

Highlighting the severe water crisis in South Pune, Shiv Sena city unit chief Pramod (Nana) Bhangire has submitted a formal letter to Pune Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishor Ram, demanding the immediate activation of new water storage tanks in the Undri and Mohammadwadi areas.

Bhangire, a former corporator, noted that while the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has constructed water tanks at Survey No. 25 near Dorabjee Mall to alleviate the local crisis. However, they remain non-operational. This delay has forced residents of Ward No. 41 to remain entirely dependent on expensive private water tankers as the summer heat begins to intensify.

The water tanks at Survey No. 25 are ready but are not yet supplying water to the grid. Residents are spending heavily on private tankers due to the lack of regular municipal supply. With rising temperatures, the water shortage in Mohammadwadi and Undri has reached a critical point.

“The PMC has built the necessary infrastructure, but technical delays are keeping the taps dry. We have requested the Commissioner to conduct an immediate technical inspection and complete the remaining connection work so that citizens get the regular supply they were promised,” Bhangire said.

The Shiv Sena leader urged the administration to fast-track the “technical testing and joining work” to ensure that the newly built tanks are integrated into the distribution network without further delay.

While the PMC has recently undertaken several “equal water distribution” projects, local residents claim that implementation on the ground remains sluggish.