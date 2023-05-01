Mumbai-Pune route among top 10 busiest routes in India: Study | representative pic

Mumbai: As per online ticketing platform redBus, Mumbai-Pune route is among the top 10 busiest traffic routes for the extended weekend till May 1, in India.

RedBus study shows that there has been a 20% rise in the reservations during the weekend in the Mumbai-Pune route compared to 2022, TOI reported.

Other busy bus routes in the country included Delhi – Manali, Lucknow - Delhi, Indore - Bhopal, Guwahati - Tezpur, Dibrugarh – Guwahati, Durgapur – Kolkata, Bengaluru - Chennai, Vijayawada - Hyderabad, and Durgapur –Kolkata.

Meanwhile, the highest demand for travel around the extended weekend was between Bengaluru and Chennai, the study showed. Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal are the major states with high demand for travel.

The redBus study states that there are over 3,500 private bus operators and 17 state road transport corporations that offered a total of over 52,000 bus services across India. An estimated 80 lakh passengers travelled by bus over the long weekend.

E-Shivneri buses in Mumbai

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde today launched the electric bus service of the state transport (ST) corporation.

Altogether 100 electric Shivneri buses will operate on the Mumbai-Thane-Pune routes.

Shinde described ST as the lifeline of Maharashtra and asked it to provide maximum quality and people oriented services.

Shinde also launched a campaign, named after late Bal Thackeray, for cleanliness and beautification of bus stands.