Navi Mumbai Murder: Lucknow Man Arrested For Killing Uran Woman, Dumping Body In Sack |

Navi Mumbai: Uran police have arrested the accused who killed and dumped the body of a lady in a sack at Uran. The body was found on Thursday morning by the ‘Police Patil’ of Chirner village, Sanjay Patil (62), who had gone for a morning walk at around 6am when he noticed a foul smell near road side. While investigating the missing case in the nearby jurisdiction were scrutanised by Uran police and they found a missing person’s case in Mankhurd registered on April 19, who had similar description and asked the relatives of the missing person to identify the body on morgue.

The decomposed body was identified by the mother and brother as that of Poonam Chandrakant Kshirsagar, 27. The family identified the body with the help of hair clips the body had, two finger rings and a bracelet, along with the clothes. She also had a ‘S’ tattoo on the thumb of her left hand and on right arm, she had ‘Suraj’ tattooed. “Once the identity was ascertained, we started investigating the case and found that she was in a relationship with a taxi driver in Nagpada since four years,” senior police inspector Satish NIkam said. The family was not aware of this relationship, police said. The taxi driver, Nizamuddin Ali, 28 was picked up from Mankhurd and interrogated. “During the interrogation, he confessed to his crime,” Nikam said.

Details On The Horrific Murder

Kshirsagar, who worked as house help at Sandhust road, had left her home on April 18 for work and had not returned following which the family had registered a missing person’s complaint. Ali revealed that he used to suspect Kshirsagar of infidelity and they often had arguments over the same. On April 18 evening, Ali asked her to come near JJ hospital after work after which he would picke her up and then go for a drive. He picked her up from there and he took her to Khadavli river side at Kalyan and strangulated her and then dumped her body in a sack and dumped at Chirner in Uran on the night. Being a taxi driver, he was aware of the locations wherein there would be safe to dump without anyone witnessing it.

The accused Ali, originally from Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, was married and has a two year old son who reside there while the victim was unmarried and resided with her mother, brother and sister-in-law. Ali has been remanded to police custody till Monday, said Nikam.