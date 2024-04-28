Mumbai Weather Update For April 28: Heatwave To Sizzle City & MMR Areas Today; Mercury To Hover Around 31°C

Representational image |

Mumbai: The city woke up to clear skies on Sunday morning as forecasted by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), with heatwave conditions anticipated later in the day and the days ahead.

Today's Temperature Update

The minimum temperature recorded was 27°C, expected to peak at 39°C, with a high of around 31°C. Winds are projected to flow from the north-northeasterly direction at 9.3 km/h. The sun rose at 06:12 am and is expected to set by 07:00 pm.

Looking ahead, Monday is expected to start at 28°C, with a slight dip to 27°C on Tuesday. Temperatures throughout the week are forecasted to range between 27-28°C for minimums and 34-39°C for maximums, with surrounding areas potentially reaching up to 43°C.

Heatwave Conditions For Couple Of Days

A sharp rise in temperatures, with a 3-4 degree increase expected today and tomorrow, is anticipated. However, from April 30 to May 3, intense heatwave conditions are expected to gradually recede in Mumbai and its surrounding areas.

AQI Stays In Moderate Category

Regarding air quality, the Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM10 particles in Mumbai currently stands at 144, falling within the 'Moderate' category. SAFAR-India recommends AQI values between zero and 50 as 'good', while values between 50 and 100 are 'satisfactory'. However, moderate caution is advised for AQI levels between 100 and 200.

BMC's Guidelines For Heatwave

In response to the impending heatwave, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued guidelines, advising residents to carry water bottles, wear caps, use umbrellas and wear sunglasses when outdoors. These precautions aim to mitigate the impact of rising temperatures and ensure the well-being of Mumbaikars.