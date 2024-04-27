IMD Warning: Intense Heatwave Continues In West Bengal & Odisha; Red Alert Issued

IMD Issues Heatwave Warnings In Southern & Northeastern States States | ANI

New Delhi: The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Saturday said that it has issued a red alert for Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal due to severe heatwave conditions in this part. Soma Sen Roy, senior scientist at IMD, said that severe heatwave conditions have been prevailing in Gangetic West Bengal for many days and hence a red alert has been issued.

गंगीय पश्चिम बंगाल के अधिकांश हिस्सों में तथा उत्तरी ओडिशा में कुछ स्थानों पर उष्ण लहर से भीषण उष्ण लहर, जबकि उत्तर प्रदेश, बिहार, झारखंड, उप-हिमालयी पश्चिम बंगाल और सिक्किम, तमिलनाडु, पुडुचेरी और कराईकल, तटीय आंध्र प्रदेश और यनम.... pic.twitter.com/7fFjPRcDzN — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) April 27, 2024

"Severe heatwave conditions are also being faced in Odisha, especially in North Odisha, although not like in West Bengal but severe enough for many days and hence a red alert has been issued for this part too," she said. She further added that currently, the temperature is very elevated and above normal in eastern and peninsular India.

Heatwave conditions are also prevailing in east India, South Peninsular India, and northern parts of Kerala. IMD has issued Orange alert for East India, in Bihar and Jharkhand, and a Yellow alert for Eastern Uttar Pradesh and northern parts of Kerala

Soma Sen Roy's Thoughts On Sudden Change In Weather In Northern India

Speaking about the sudden change in the weather in the northern parts of the country, the IMD scientists said that there were a lot of thunderstorms in some parts, including Delhi.

"Yesterday there was a lot of thunderstorm activity but today we are not expecting so much weather over the North Indian Plains. Mainly, in the Western Himalayan region, thunderstorms, as well as heavy rains, are likely to continue over Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh; hence, an orange alert has been issued there. A yellow alert is issued for Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, etc. We are expecting thunderstorm activity to again enhance, especially over North-West India, from the day after tomorrow, which is April 29, 2024," she informed.

Soma Sen Roy further added that there will be no effect of western disturbances in East India and heatwave conditions will continue to be in the eastern region.