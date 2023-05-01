Mumbai: CM Shinde launches E-Shivneri bus | Twitter

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday launched the E-Shivneri bus and also announced induction of famous Marathi Actor Makarand Anaspure as the ‘goodwill ambassador’ for the state transport corporation.



“ST is the lifeline of Maharashtra and the government will always support the betterment of the state transport system. In the current competitive environment ST should provide maximum quality and people oriented services,” the CM said while launching the E-Shivneri bus.

100 buses to be introduced into service

Currently, the plan is to introduce 100 such buses into the service on Dadar-Pune and Thane-Pune routes, a senior officer from the MSRTC said.



E-Shivneri bus was inaugurated at Sahyadri guest house in the presence of CM Shinde. He also launched the clean and beautiful bus station campaign in the name of Balasaheb Thackeray on the occasion.



Speaking on the occasion, CM Shinde said that it is a matter of pride that our ST is also on the lines of Amrit Mahotsav. Earlier ST used to reach on unpaved roads as well. Now roads have been built everywhere and the ST is still the lifeline of Maharashtra. The service of ST should be more people oriented. New concepts and changes are happening. The aim is to provide better facilities to the passengers. Passengers have expectations from ST.