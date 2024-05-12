 Rajasthan Drug Haul: MDMA Factory Busted In Jodhpur, Drugs Worth ₹107 Crore Seized
The Mumbai police have indicated that investigations are ongoing, suspecting potential connections of this illegal drug factory with Mumbai and other regions of the country.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Sunday, May 12, 2024, 11:29 PM IST
article-image
Rajasthan Drug Haul: MDMA Factory Busted In Jodhpur, Drugs Worth ₹107 Crore Seized | Representative Image

The Saki Naka police have busted an MDMA drugs factory in a raid conducted in Jodhpur, Rajasthan on Sunday, seized drugs worth approximately Rs 107 crore and arrested three persons.

The accused were identified as Sarfraj Shaikh, 22, Majid Shaikh, 44, and Abdul Shaikh (44).

Four months ago, the Saki Naka police received intelligence regarding drug distribution within their jurisdiction. Acting on the information, they have arrested one Prashant Patil on Friday from Pune. During the questioning, Patil revealed information about a drug factory operating in Rajasthan by three men.

Using the call details records (CDR) and technical analysis, the police located the main suspect in Mogra Khurd, Jodhpur, Rajasthan. Subsequently, the Saki Naka police team travelled to Jodhpur, where they discovered a factory operated by the accused on their own land.

A raid was conducted, resulting in the seizure of 67.05kg of MD in liquid form valued at Rs101.25 crore, along with 1.5kg of MD worth Rs3 crore, and equipment used in the manufacturing process, totalling Rs107.62 crore.

The operation was executed under the leadership of police officer Maitranand Khandare and his team, guided by Senior Police Inspector Gabaji Chimate of the Saki Naka police station and Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone-10, Mangesh Shinde.

