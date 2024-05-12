Weather Update: Unexpected Drizzle In Mumbai and Thane Provides Relief Amid Summer Heat; More Showers Expected

Unexpected Drizzle In Mumbai and Thane Provides Relief Amid Summer Heat; More Showers Expected | Representative Image

Mumbai: Over the weekend, Mumbai and Thane witnessed an unexpected drizzle, catching many residents off guard and providing relief from the scorching summer heat. This unanticipated rainfall, predominantly experienced in pockets of the eastern suburbs, including Vikhroli and Powai, as well as various regions in Thane district such as Thane city and Panvel, was a welcome change for locals amidst the prevailing dry weather conditions. While the Santacruz and Colaba observatories remained dry, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued forecasts predicting further light showers for Mumbai on Monday.

According to IMD forecasts, Mumbai and Thane districts can expect increased rainfall post-Sunday, with a yellow alert in effect until May 13 for Thane and Raigad districts. This alert indicates the potential for thunderstorm activity, accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph in isolated areas.

Chief Scientist of IMD Mumbai, Sunil Kamble said, "Presently, there exists a trough and a line of discontinuity, resulting in the convergence of different wind types both dry and moist. As a consequence of this atmospheric interplay, drizzling is anticipated to manifest in Mumbai and Thane."

While some relief from the heat is provided by the rainfall, temperatures are expected to remain relatively stable, with highs ranging between 33-34 degrees Celsius. Despite the precipitation, meteorologists maintain that a significant temperature drop is unlikely in the immediate future.

In Maharashtra an orange alert was issued for 12 districts in Maharashtra, including Nashik, Ahmednagar, Pune, Kolhapur, Satara, Nanded, Latur, Dharashiv, Amravati, Nagpur, Wardha, and Washim for Sunday. These districts experienced hailstorms, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds with speeds reaching 50-60 kmph at isolated places.

While Mumbai and Thane residents may enjoy the respite from the heat, it's essential to stay informed about local forecasts and heed any alerts issued by authorities. As the city braces for further rainfall in the coming days, preparedness and vigilance remain key to mitigating any potential impacts of the unpredictable monsoon weather.