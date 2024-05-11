Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Partly Cloudy Skies Today By Evening; Rains To Hit City & MMR Areas Tomorrow |

Mumbai: The mega city woke up to another bright morning on Saturday, continuing the trend of clear skies observed in recent days, as predicted by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The city and its suburbs are forecasted to experience partly cloudy skies in the afternoon or evening, with a notable decrease in heatwave conditions resulting in a 3-4 degree Celsius drop in temperatures.

Today's Weather Update

Today's temperatures in Mumbai ranged from a minimum of 25°C to a maximum of 33°C, with the mercury expected to stabilise around 26°C throughout the day. Winds blowing from the northwesterly direction are expected to maintain a steady speed of 1.9 km/h. The sun rose at 06:05 am and is anticipated to set around 07:05 pm.

Weather For Coming Days

Looking ahead, a slight increase in temperatures is projected, with Sunday reaching 27°C, followed by a surge to 28°C on Monday and Tuesday. However, from Wednesday through Friday, a slight decrease is anticipated, with minimum temperatures hovering around 27°C.

Rains To Hit City From Tomorrow

The IMD has forecasted rain or thundershowers to hit Mumbai and its surrounding areas on Sunday and Monday next week, providing relief after a prolonged period of warm days with temperatures ranging between 36-37 degrees Celsius throughout the day.

AQI Remains In Satisfactory Category

In terms of air quality, Mumbai's Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM10 particles currently stands at 69, falling within the 'satisfactory' category. According to SAFAR-India, AQI values ranging from zero to 50 are considered 'good', while readings between 50 and 100 are deemed 'satisfactory'. However, caution is advised for AQI levels between 100 and 200, classified as 'moderate'.